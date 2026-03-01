Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed in US-Israel Strike, Iranian State Media Confirm

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was reported killed following a joint United States and Israeli military strike, with Iranian state media confirming his death. The attack, which also resulted in the deaths of several of Khamenei’s family members, has led to heightened tensions and retaliatory actions across the Middle East.
According to Deccan Herald, Iranian state media confirmed the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei after the US-Israel strike. The report stated that Khamenei’s daughter and grandchild were also killed in the attack, and a 40-day period of public mourning was declared in Iran. Former US President Donald Trump publicly announced Khamenei’s death and warned of continued military operations.
As reported by Hindustan Times, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed there were “many signs” that Khamenei was no longer alive, following a large-scale military operation targeting Iranian sites. Netanyahu stated, “There are many signs that this tyrant is no longer. This morning we eliminated senior officials in the ayatollahs' regime, Revolutionary Guards commanders, senior figures in the nuclear programme—and we will continue.”
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, Iranian officials accused foreign adversaries of “mental warfare” after reports of Khamenei’s death circulated. The head of public relations at the Supreme Leader’s office urged vigilance, stating, “The enemy is resorting to mental warfare, all should be aware.”
As noted in an article by Hindustan Times, Iranian media outlets Tasnim and Mehr reported that Khamenei was still “commanding the field,” though no evidence was provided. Contradictory statements from Iranian and international officials continued throughout the day, with US and Israeli leaders maintaining that Khamenei had been killed.
As coverage revealed, the aftermath of the strike saw mixed reactions in Tehran, with some residents reportedly celebrating in public spaces. The ongoing conflict led to missile and drone attacks across the region, and several countries closed their airspace as a precaution.
“Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead,” Donald Trump wrote in a social media post, as cited by multiple sources.
According to The Hindu, Iranian state television and the IRNA news agency did not specify a cause of death for the 86-year-old leader. The report confirmed that Khamenei’s daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter were also killed in the strikes. The incident has raised concerns about a leadership vacuum and the potential for further instability in the region.
As analysis showed, the attack marked a significant escalation in US and Israeli intervention in Iran, with both countries defending their actions as necessary to counter Iran’s nuclear capabilities. Iranian officials warned of retribution, and the Revolutionary Guards launched retaliatory strikes targeting US and Israeli military sites.
At the end of the day, reporting indicated that Netanyahu reiterated Israel’s intent to continue targeting Iranian leadership and military infrastructure, stating, “In the next few days, we will hit thousands more targets of the terror regime.”
“The brave soldiers and the great nation of Iran will deliver an unforgettable lesson to the hell-bound oppressors of the international order,” said Ali Larijani, Iran’s senior security official, in response to the attack.
