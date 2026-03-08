Donald Trump Declares Iran ‘Decimated’ Amid Escalating Middle East Conflict

United States President Donald Trump has asserted that Iran is being "decimated" as the conflict between the US-Israel alliance and Iran continues into its second week. Trump has left open the possibility of deploying US ground troops in Iran, while Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has denied any unconditional surrender, stating that Iran will not attack neighbouring countries unless provoked. The situation remains volatile, with ongoing strikes and heightened tensions across the Middle East.
According to The Guardian, Donald Trump stated that the US is "just decimating them" in reference to Iran, and did not rule out the future deployment of US ground troops. He indicated that such a move would only be considered under specific circumstances, suggesting that if ground operations were necessary, Iran would be unable to resist at that level.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, Trump also claimed on social media that Iran had "lost" and "surrendered to Middle East neighbours," following Iranian President Pezeshkian's remarks apologising to Gulf nations. Pezeshkian clarified that his comments were misinterpreted and reiterated Iran's stance of not seeking conflict with neighbouring countries.
Trump's rhetoric was further detailed in ongoing coverage, where he described the US and Israel as having "decimated" the Iranian regime. He defined surrender as a point where Iran could no longer continue fighting, either by explicit admission or by being rendered incapable of further resistance.
Iranian officials have pushed back against Trump's claims. President Pezeshkian stated that the idea of unconditional surrender is "a dream that they should take to their grave," and emphasised that Iran's military actions are limited to defensive responses. The Iranian leadership has maintained that attacks on neighbouring countries would only occur if aggression originated from those territories as recent statements confirmed.
"The idea that we would surrender unconditionally — they must take such a dream to the grave," President Pezeshkian said, directly addressing Trump's demands.
Trump has continued to use strong language, stating that Iran is "being beat to HELL" and that the US will consider striking new targets in Iran if necessary. He attributed Iran's recent promises to halt attacks on neighbours to the "relentless US and Israeli attack," and warned that further escalation could occur as threats were reiterated.
Iranian officials have also accused Trump of misrepresenting the situation regarding US casualties and the broader conflict. Claims have surfaced from Iranian sources about American soldiers being captured, though US officials have denied these reports. The narrative from both sides remains sharply divided, with each presenting conflicting accounts of the conflict's progress as recent statements indicated.
Trump's statements have also included criticism of international allies, particularly the United Kingdom, for their perceived lack of immediate support in the conflict. He noted that the US would remember which countries joined the effort after significant progress had already been made as social media posts revealed.
"Iran, which is being beat to HELL, has apologized and surrendered to its Middle East neighbors, and promised that it will not shoot at them anymore. This promise was only made because of the relentless U.S. and Israeli attack," Trump wrote.
Despite Trump's assertions, Iranian military operations have continued, with missile and drone strikes reported in several Gulf states. The conflict has resulted in significant casualties and disruptions, including the closure of major airports and interruptions to oil exports as recent developments showed.
