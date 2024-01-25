When Ram Mandir Euphoria Subsides, Some Hard Realities Will Reassert Themselves

By any yardstick, the consecration of the idol of Sri Rama with which Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi personally inaugurated the temple at Ayodhya has been a political triumph for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). PM Modi made sure that it would be a day to remember by virtually closing down the entire country so that its people would be able to sit at home or cluster in tea shops, bazaars, and shopping arcades to see him do so.

And by performing the ritual in the garbhagriha, an area of every temple that has been the preserve of the highest of high Brahmins in the past, he has struck a body blow against the caste system that no one has dared to strike before. But beyond that, his speech, and in fact the entire function, was all "sound and fury, signifying nothing."