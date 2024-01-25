Ram Mandir: Why Pakistan Must Be the Last Country To Lecture India on Minorities

It is an indication of the current reduced salience of Pakistan in Indian thinking that, on the whole, the Indian media has given no prominence to Pakistan Foreign Ministry comments and those in that country’s media on the consecration of the Ram Mandir on 22 January.

Indeed, as of now, the Ministry of External Affairs has not even responded to its Pakistani counterpart’s gratuitous statement. This has been a wise approach for a response would have imparted some importance; indifference and a lack of response are sometimes diplomatically very potent tools.