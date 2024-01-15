Ram Mandir: The Congress Party's Decision is a Fatal Mistake

For any strategist, and there are plenty of them in the Congress, the obvious target for the party and its allies is to reduce the BJP to less than 250 or even 240 seats. If that happens, Modi will no longer be the towering leader he has been since 2014.

He might still end up leading a coalition propped up by 'friendly' opposition parties but the sheen of being invincible that surrounds the prime minister will be gone. That, indeed, is the dream of every Congress leader, worker, and supporter.

But that can happen only if the Congress registers a remarkable turnaround in central, northern, and western India where it is usually involved in direct face-offs with the BJP. For the BJP to come below 240, Rahul Gandhi and his strategists have to ensure the Congress wins about 50 seats in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand, Haryana, Himachal, Delhi, and Uttarakhand, where the vote share of the Congress in the 2019 elections was between 15 per cent and 35 per cent lower than that of the BJP.