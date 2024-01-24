'Will Go Solo In 2024': Mamata Banerjee, As Rahul Gandhi's Yatra Enters Bengal

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during opposition parties meet, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
In a major setback to the INDIA bloc, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that the TMC would go solo in West Bengal for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, and not form any alliance. This comes just a day before the Rahul Gandhi led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (BJNY) is set to enter the state, as per the schedule.
Banerjee, who has so far been very active in the INDIA alliance talks said she has decided to fight the BJP ‘alone’ in West Bengal. The CM also said that she has not been informed by Congress leaders of the yatra’s entry into the state, even though she is part of the INDIA bloc.
Banerjee’s statements follow a series of consistent potshots taken by Congress West Bengal president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who most recently said that the party does not need “generosity” from TMC to win elections, and that Banerjee became CM in 2011 because of Congress’ support.
After Banerjee’s statement, the Congress quickly entered damage control mode, asserting how important the leader is for INDIA bloc. But it will take more to assuage Banerjee, who was so far willing to part with 2 of the 42 parliamentary seats in the state.
Addressing the media on Wednesday afternoon, Banerjee announced her intention to fight solo in the Lok Sabha polls.
The West Bengal CM further said that she has not been invited for, or informed about, the BJNY entering the state on Thursday.
Moreover, Banerjee emphatically spoke for the need to protect regional parties, and for national parties to not interfere in their respective states. "We will decide on what to do at the all-India level. We are a secular party. We will do whatever we can to defeat the BJP. The alliance does not comprise any one party. We have said that they should fight in some states and the regional parties should be left to fight alone in the other states. They should not interfere" she said.
Banerjee had earlier hinted that she would be willing to part with 2 seats and give them to Congress to fight solely on.
“My initial proposal has already been rejected by them. Then our party took a decision that we will fight alone in Bengal,” Banerjee said.
However, Congress’ Chowdhury had hit out at her for proposing just two seats.
In 2019, Congress had won two seats from West Bengal—Baharampur, which is Chowdhury’s own seat, and Maldaha Dakshin, won by Congress’ Abu Hasem Khan Choudhury. The TMC had won 22 seats, and the BJP 18.
Despite Gandhi’s statement, Banerjee came out next morning all guns blazing.
After that, the Congress party attempted to salvage the relationship with the TMC supremo.
He also reacted to Banerjee’s complaint of not being informed about the yatra entering West Bengal.
The leader also tried to play down the blow up, calling it a mere speed breaker.
“When you are on a long journey, there will be speed breakers on the way at times, there will be red lights… That doesn’t mean we will step back. Chalta rahta hai (Such things happen), we cross the speed breakers, red lights will turn into greens,” he added.
