In India and China's Recent Spar Over Arunachal, Infrastructure is the Key

After all, India has assigned around 6000 crores for building 11 different projects in Arunachal Pradesh. In today’s conflict, quick movement of troops and equipment will be the deciding factor. In addition, the development of roads and bridges also helps in economic growth and development.

To make the issue further complicated, the support shown by the United States to India has irked the Chinese. The US State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel recently announced, “The United States recognises Arunachal Pradesh as Indian territory and we strongly oppose any unilateral attempts to advance territorial claims by incursions or encroachments, military or civilian, across the Line of Actual Control.”

The Chinese reasserted that “Zangnan is China's territory, a basic fact that is undeniable. The China-India boundary question is a matter between the two countries and has nothing to do with the US side.”

Even after 18 months, Beijing has still not appointed an Ambassador to India. This means that there is no immediate point of contact due to the absence of quick channels for communication. Such situations can exacerbate miscommunication.

Beijing's aggression underscores that China wants to resolve the issue on its own terms, and the rise of nationalism across the Line of Actual Control makes it difficult for both governments to adopt a conciliatory approach.

(Dr Gunjan Singh is an Assistant Professor at Jindal Law School, OP Jindal Global University. Her research interests are in the fields of Chinese Foreign Policy, China-South Asia Relations, Domestic Politics in China, Chinese Media, Mainland-Taiwan Relations and Space Security. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)