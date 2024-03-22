India's Indian Ocean Quagmire: The Growing Warmth Between China and the Maldives

The geopolitical situation is proving to be a test for India's diplomatic manoeuvring in the South Asian region. The lure of Chinese investments is pushing Male to welcome Chinese investment on multiple fronts. Since the Maldives joined the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in 2014, China has invested around 1.37 billion dollars and has also helped in the construction of the China-Maldives Friendship Bridge, and the upgrade of the Velana Male International Airport. With the signing of the defence pact, China has extended its foothold to almost all the areas.

A broader look shows that China has been making inroads in Maldives for the last decade. The Maldives in 2016 had leased the island Feydhoo Fenolhu to Chinese companies for 4 million dollars for a period of 50 years. There is speculation that the Chinese are now building a military outpost in the guise of tourist resorts. China has also been investing in infrastructure. Anti-India rhetoric, therefore, is bound to rise in the Maldives, even though India has been committed to providing humanitarian aid as well as medical assistance.

