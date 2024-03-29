Pakistan’s Air Strike on Afghanistan: The Taliban Won’t Let Revenge Slide

The country most infamous for the term 'Surgical Strike' i.e., Pakistan, has conducted its own. No, not against an enemy it had promised to wage ‘thousand years war’ or ‘bleed with a thousand cuts’ i.e., India – but against a 'brotherly country’ or purportedly its ‘inseparable brother’ – Afghanistan!

Irony dies a thousand deaths, as Afghanistan is now ruled by Pakistan’s homegrown creation of the 'Taliban’ which was genealogically seeded, nurtured, and unleashed by Islamabad to take over Kabul.