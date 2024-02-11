Iran-Backed Houthi Attacks Establish One Fact – China Is No Truce Expert

It is official now. China's peacemaking scheme in the Middle East is in tatters as push came to shove.

A diligently crafted policy in order to slowly but steadily fill in the vacuum being created by a receding US footprint, as well as to secure its interests in the region, from energy imports to its ambitious connectivity plans, has unraveled rather fast in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war.

It has not even been a year since the much acclaimed "truce" between regional archrivals Iran and Saudi Arabia brokered by China. The two were locked in an increasingly intractable proxy war in Yemen with the Houthis, backed by Iran, dislodging the Saudi-Emirati-backed government of President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi.