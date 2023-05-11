Assam Congress’s Bid for Opposition Unity Against NDA Needs an ‘AIUDF’ Element

The grand old party is aware that without the support of the Assamese Hindus, it is very difficult for the party to come into power in the northeastern state, which once was a stronghold of the party. So, it is avoiding the AIUDF, despite knowing that no alliance with Ajmal’s party is going to hurt its prospects in the Bengali Muslim-dominated areas. It knows that the BJP, as seen in the 2021 state assembly elections, is likely to polarise the Hindus, comprising Assamese, the tribals, and the Bengalis, against the Congress-led alliance if it includes AIUDF.

After the 2016 state elections, there was a gradual shift of AIUDF’s Muslim voters to Congress and this was seen in the 2018 rural body polls. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the party lost the Muslim-dominated Barpeta Lok Sabha seat to Congress. But the grand old party in its desperation to defeat the BJP in 2021 allied with AIUDF and gave the latter a new lease of life.

In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Congress, if it doesn’t get the support of AIUDF, is likely to face a strong battle to retain its three seats — Kaliabor, Barpeta, and Nagaon. While Barpeta is a Muslim-majority seat, the Muslim population in Kaliabor and Nagaon is estimated to be 37% and 43% respectively.

It is not that the grand old party has no appeal among Bengali Muslims. In the 2021 bypolls, the grand old party came second in Bhabanipur constituency, which was wrested by the BJP. Just months before, the seat was won by AIUDF in the assembly polls, but in the bypolls, it was relegated to the third spot. This by-poll result may be an isolated event but it can’t be denied that it provides a ray of hope to the grand old party.