Manipur Violence: BJP MLA, Earlier Attacked By Angry Mob, Airlifted Out of State

BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte from Thanlon constituency in Manipur, who was attacked by an angry mob while returning from the chief minister's secretariat and then hospitalised on 4 May, was airlifted out of the state on Saturday, 6 May.

"His condition is stable. We have received strict orders that if someone does any mistake they will not be spared. Army has received flag march orders," Manipur DGP P Doungel told news agency ANI.

The incident reportedly occurred on the RIMS road when a mob attacked the car carrying the lawmaker.

He was on his way to his official quarters after attending a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Biren Singh on the ongoing law and order situation in Manipur.

Several incidents of violence have broken out in Manipur since Wednesday, 3 May, when hill tribals took out a march to oppose the inclusion of Meiteis in the list of Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities. The Army and paramilitary forces have been deployed in the state.