North East Elections: Why Trinamool Congress Should Worry About National Plans

Three things seem to have gone wrong for the TMC in Meghalaya.

First, it was still seen as an 'outsider' party in Meghalaya, that too one from Bengal. The UDP in contrast is indigenous to the state and has been the ruling party in the past.

Second, it was too dependent on Mukul Sangma and his family. It couldn't compete well in areas outside their sphere of influence. This helped UDP become the main challenger to NPP in the Khasi Hills.

Third, the TMC underestimated the Congress' recall value among voters. The Grand Old Party got five seats and about 13 percent votes, roughly the same as the TMC.

Though disappointed at its weakening position in state politics, many Congress leaders say the party did decently given the circumstances.

They point out that the party lost much of its legislative strength and was short on resources compared to the TMC. They hired a company for the campaign, just one month before polling, in sharp contrast to I-PAC's sustained involvement on the TMC campaign.

Despite that the Congress managed to match the TMC in terms of vote share.

"People recognise the Congress. For many voters, the name matters more than any leader. In the limited time we got, we just wanted to focus on this simple message," a strategist with DesignBoxed, the company hired by Congress in Meghalaya, told The Quint.