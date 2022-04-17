'Continuous Infighting': Ex-Assam Cong Chief Ripun Bora Quits Party, Joins TMC

After tendering his resignation from the INC, former Assam Congress president and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora joined the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday, 17 April.

In his resignation letter addressed to party president Sonia Gandhi, Bora said that instead of putting up a united front against the BJP, the Congress leadership engaged in constant infighting for vested interests.

He also suggested that senior party leaders maintained a "secret understanding" with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.