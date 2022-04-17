'Continuous Infighting': Ex-Assam Cong Chief Ripun Bora Quits Party, Joins TMC

Ripun Bora joined the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday, 17 April.
(Photo: Twitter/AITCofficial)
After tendering his resignation from the INC, former Assam Congress president and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora joined the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday, 17 April.
In his resignation letter addressed to party president Sonia Gandhi, Bora said that instead of putting up a united front against the BJP, the Congress leadership engaged in constant infighting for vested interests.
He also suggested that senior party leaders maintained a "secret understanding" with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Bora joined the TMC in Kolkata in the presence of Rajya Sabha MP and national general secretary of the party Abhishek Banerjee.
"We are extremely pleased to have you onboard and look forward to working together for the well-being of our people!" Banerjee wrote on Twitter.
"People started to believe and expect that Congress would form the government in 2021. But, due to continuous inner fight by a section of senior most leaders of Assam PCC, people lost faith in us and did not give us the mandate," he said.
He said that in the coming days he would continue his fight "more vigorously" against the BJP.
Assam CM Himanta Sarma said Bora's decision was Congress' internal matter, according to News18. "One thing is for sure that in the recently concluded Rajya Sabha election, Congress MLAs did not vote for Ripun Bora," he said.
(With inputs from ANI and News 18.)
