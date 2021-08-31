'Mysteriously Praising BJP': Congress To Sever Ties With AIUDF in Assam

The Monday's core committee meeting also observed that interstate border issues in the Northeast have gradually increased during the tenure of the BJP government.

It expressed deep concern at the "unprecedented deteriorating relations" with neighbouring Mizoram over border dispute and condemned the failure of both the union and state governments to maintain cordial relations with neighbouring states on the border issues.

Sharma said that the killing of five truck drivers in Dima Hasao district by the militants and the daylight murder of the girl student Nandita Saikia in Dhemaji district with a machete proves that the state government has failed to control the law and order situation in the state.



She said that the Assam Congress leaders take strong exception to the state government announcement of the increase of daily wage of tea workers to Rs 205 per day which is way below the electoral promise of wage increase to Rs 351 by the BJP in 2016.