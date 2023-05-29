How the New Parliament and Wrestlers’ Plight Detail a Disturbing Contrast

It is difficult to say which of these scenes was more shameful.

One was a picture of a 'Golden Wand' which some Brahmins of Tamil Nadu call sengol, a sceptre, looking down upon a Prime Minister prostrating before it during the inauguration of the country's new parliament. The second image from New Delhi is that of the tricolour lying on the ground near the boots of the police, snatched from the hands of the wrestlers demanding the arrest of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, accused of sexual harassment. There is yet, another picture of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh entering the Parliament with a cruel triumphant smile on his face in front of media cameras.

On one side, there was the noise of religious chants. On the other, were slogans demanding justice. The smoke from the havan that was being performed in the house of modern democracy, blinded the eyes of the people of India to prevent them from witnessing the struggle of our sportswomen for their democratic rights.