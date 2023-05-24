'Assault on Democracy': 19 Opposition Parties Boycott Parliament Inauguration

While the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samiti refused to be a signatory to the letter, the party has still decided to boycott the inauguration ceremony, The Hindu reported.

On Tuesday, 23 May, the AAP, TMC, and CPI had announced their decision to boycott the ceremony.

Opposition parties argue that President Droupadi Murmu should be the one to inaugurate the Parliament building as she is the 'First Citizen' of India.

Reacting to the joint statement, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the issue was being politicised by the Opposition. "We should not politicise this (inauguration of the new Parliament building) issue. Let people think and react however they want to," he said, as per news agency ANI.