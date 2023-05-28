India's Wrestling Legends, the 'Temple of Democracy' & a Day of National Shame

The protesting wrestlers, and some of their supporters were taken to different locations after being dragged and carried into busses. Bajrang was detained at a police station near Mayur Vihar, Vinesh and Sangeeta were taken to Kalkaji and Sakshi to Burari.

"They have been detained for violating law and order. We will take legal action after inquiry in due course of time," said Dependra Pathak, Special CP, Law and Order.

But was dragging and physically restraining Padmashri Bajrang, Sakshi and Vinesh (all three Khel Ratna award winners) the only way left for the Delhi Police? After all, this was not a march that the wrestlers suddenly decided on on Sunday morning. For the last few days, they had been making announcement on social media, calling for support for the 'mahila samman mahapanchayat' that they were planning to hold in front of the new Parliament building on Sunday.

Could the Delhi Police not have implemented any other measures to restrict the wrestlers' movement? Added barricades to the protest site? Used water cannons instead of physical force?