In Photos | 'Murder of Democracy': Police Detains Protesting Wrestlers

Security personnel detain wrestler Vinesh Phogat during wrestlers protest march towards new Parliament building.
(Photo: PTI)
(Trigger warning: violence, detention)
Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and several other wrestlers protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar were detained by the Delhi Police on Sunday, 28 May.
Sakshi Malik, one of the wrestlers leading protests against Brijbhushan Sharan Singh was also detained ahead of a march to the new parliament.
"Democracy was being murdered at Jantar Mantar in broad daylight. On one hand, the Prime Minister inaugurated a new Parliament and on the other, people who have turned up in our support are being detained,"said Vinesh Phogat.
Security personnel detain wrestler Vinesh Phogat during wrestlers protest march towards new Parliament building, in New Delhi, Sunday
Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and other protesting wrestlers were detained by the Delhi Police on Sunday, 28 May, while they were headed to the new Parliament building to conduct the 'Mahila Mahapanchayat'.
The wrestlers are demanding action against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan over allegations of sexual harassment.
Speaking to the media, Olympian Bajrang Poonia said: "We were carrying out our march peacefully but look at the way the women are being manhandled."
Earlier, in a video shared on multiple social media platforms, Vinesh Phogat alleged that "democracy was being murdered at Jantar Mantar in broad daylight."
Other opposition leaders, too, reacted to the reports of 'manhandling' and detention of some of these athletes who have won laurels for the country.
