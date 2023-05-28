Wrestlers Detained While Marching to Parliament Amid New Building's Inauguration

Olympian wrestlers, protesting to demand action against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment, were detained by the Delhi police while they were marching to the Parliament in on Sunday, 28 May to hold the planned 'Mahila Mahapanchayat' of female wrestlers outside the Parliament building.

Wrestlers Bajrang Poonia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat were reportedly detained while leading the planned march for which they were denied permission for by the Delhi police.