'You're Intoxicated With Power': Anna Hazare Writes to Kejriwal on Liquor Policy

In his first correspondence since Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal assumed the top post, activist Anna Hazare on Tuesday, 30 August, decried the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader over his administration's liquor license policy.
The Delhi government's now-suspended liquor policy has been at the center of a political storm, with Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia being named the principal accused in the case related to the alleged irregularities in the policy.
In his letter on Tuesday, Hazare wrote that he sees the AAP, "formed by you, Manish Sisodia, and others as no different from any other party now".
"You (Kejriwal) had written idealistic things on liquor policies in your book Swaraj, for which you got me to write the introduction...You have forgotten those ideals after becoming the chief minister," he added in Hindi.
The activist went on to quote from Kejriwal's book, Swaraj, noting that the AAP leader had earlier opined that no liquor shops should be opened without the approval of the local residents.
The Kejriwal-led AAP had emerged from the anti-corruption movement that was spearheaded by Hazare.
The letter added, "In Delhi, liquor shops were being opened in every corner of the city... People seem to be trapped in a circle of money for power and power for money. It doesn't suit a party that emerged from a major movement."
Decrying Kejriwal's move further, he iterated, "Rather than bringing in a strong Lokpal and anti-corruption laws, you brought in this liquor policy that is anti-people, particularly anti-women."
