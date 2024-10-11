Haryana Results Could Weaken Congress' Bargaining Power in Maharashtra

The shocking defeat of the Congress party in Haryana is likely to have an impact on seat distribution talks in Maharashtra. Knives are already out in the INDIA bloc, with the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) criticising the grand old party’s decision to contest elections without accommodating its allies.

Haryana's outcome could lead to the weakening of Congress' bargaining power within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Sena UBT could also revive its demands of naming Uddhav Thackeray as the alliance's CM face. On the other hand, the victory gives the BJP the elbow to negotiate hard with allies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar within the Mahayuti.

Both the alliances are facing severe issues in finalising seat sharing with three parties part of each alliance [(BJP, Shiv Sena-Eknath Shinde, NCP-Ajit Pawar) (Congress, NCP-Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena-UBT)]. The elections in Maharashtra are expected to be held in November after Diwali.