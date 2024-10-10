Haryana Election Results: Were They Manipulated? Data Reveals 3 Key Trends

On 9 October, the Congress approached the Election Commission submitting its first set of complaints regarding the Haryana Assembly election results. These set of complaints are mostly regarding EVMs being 'fully charged' at the time of counting. The argument they are making is that EVMs that have been used can't be fully charged and therefore this is a sign that the EVM may have been tampered with or replaced.

So far, the party has filed complaints pertaining to 10 Assembly seats. It has said that it will submit more complaints within 48 hours.

The Congress' complaints come a day after the results for the recently concluded Assembly elections in Haryana were announced, in which the BJP won a surprise victory. Surprising because not a single exit poll had predicted a BJP win. The Congress had made a statement on 8 October that it will be challenging the verdict.

So was the election really manipulated, as the Congress claims? Or is the party looking for excuses for its own failings?