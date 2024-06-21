A Movement Like the Marathas, Against Marathas: Can Maharashtra NDA Pacify OBCs?

In April 2010, just a few months after the Assembly elections in Maharashtra, Gopinath Munde and Chhagan Bhujbal, two big names of the state's politics were both sharing a stage at an event organised by the All Indian Muslim OBC Organisation.

Both stalwarts of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the then united Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) respectively, and both ideologically opposite parties who were not allies back then, what was common between the two leaders was their command within the OBC community.

Taking the dais at the event, Bhujbal said: "The data available on the OBC census is from the British Raj. Today, there are 340 castes among the OBCs, who constitute 54 percent of the country's population. There is a need for the OBC Census, but they (government) don't want it.”