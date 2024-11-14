Trump's Cabinet Picks So Far Reflect His Strategic and Idiosyncratic Preferences

The two, however, have obviously set aside those differences, and Rubio has demonstrated his fealty to Trump in the Senate. Rubio, who voted against a substantial aid package to Ukraine, is no doubt in accord with Trump about the necessity of winding up the war, even if it means inducing Ukraine to make territorial concessions to Russia. Apart from his softness on Russia, he is also likely to have a pro-India stance, given his prior views.

Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Defence, Peter Hegseth, a former Fox News host, reflects his idiosyncratic preferences. Hegseth had previously served in the military. However, beyond that, he has no government experience and will be expected to preside over a vast military apparatus that has 1.3 million men and women under arms. Hegseth, as a news host, had made clear his strong views about his non-interventionist preferences and that he was in accord with Trump’s “America First” outlook.