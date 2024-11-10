Trump and the MAGA Movement’s Toxic Mix of Ignorance and Vitriol

A 2021 study by psychologists Theresa Vescio and Nathaniel Schermerhorn found that hegemonic masculinity was a better predictor of whether the American people saw Donald Trump as a good leader in 2016 and 2020 than sexism or racism alone. It was perhaps a better predictor than "trust in the government" or even party affiliation. This study needs a closer look, and so does a recent article written by Elizabeth Spiers in the New York Times, a day after his victory.

It is vital to note how Trump consistently polled high amongst all American males, across race and other socio-economic identities. It’s part of a persistent trend that aligned with what happened in 2016 (when Trump was contesting against Hillary Clinton) and now in 2024 (against Harris Kamala).

It’s not as if other factors don’t or didn’t matter.