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In September, a top-ranking minister in the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government had asserted that the delimitation-linked amendments to the Women's Reservation Bill would only be brought back to Parliament when two-thirds support is assured.
The numbers seem to have worked out now, as the date is set for Parliament to pass the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026. Since the defeat of the Bill in April this year, Amit Shah, the BJP's political decision-maker and Union Home Minister, has been working on filling the gap to achive the two-thirds majority: 30 in the Lok Sabha and nine in the Rajya Sabha.
Delimitation-linked Bills are set for brief discussions and passages in both the Houses of Parliament next week. The development comes after Shah personally spoke to key political outfits and their leaders in the past few weeks.
A well-placed source told The Quint that Shah had been in regular touch with some of the key constituents of the INDIA bloc. The Home Minister, as per sources, is even said to have spoken to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.
The Modi government minister who, in September during the BJP’s key media outreach, had claimed off-the-record that the 'Bills would be back when numbers are assured', has also chimed in. “The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) had assured support for the Bills when they were brought to the Lok Sabha in April. They changed their mind at the last minute," he said.
Shah is, notably, a self-declared, ardent follower of cricket. He is also known in inner circles to be appreciative of the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-style of batting: running hard for singles and twos, and also hitting balls out of boundaries to finish off the game.
Singles for Shah came in the Lok Sabha scoreboard through the Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) return to the NDA fold.
Also, in November, Aga Syed Ruhulla Mehdi quit both his parliamentary seat and the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC).
Six Shiva Sena MPs defected to join the faction led by Eknath Shinde. Meanwhile, Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad was tapped, United People’s Party Liberal of Assam was also tapped, and the Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) Kalyan Banerjee remained suspended in the Monsoon Session. There is a persisting vagueness with regard to the attendance of two jailed MPs—Amritpal Singh and Sheikh Rashid.
The Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, despite the Supreme Court's direction for an expeditious decision on the 20 MPs who defected from the TMC to join a little-known Tripura-based outfit, has kept the issue on the back burner. The lock-stock-and-barrel implosion in the ranks of the TMCs’ parliamentary wing made Shah believe that his target to reach the 360-mark in Lok Sabha was now in sight.
The race to the super majority in Parliament had begun.
The next rupture came in the ranks of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiva Sena as six of its nine MPs defected. Tactfully, the Union Cabinet reshuffle was delayed. Possibility of Cabinet berths for defectors and splinters were floated as carrots for status-hungry politicians. For MPs in Maharashtra and West Bengal, the message was that staying out of power will keep them deprived of means to nurse their constituencies.
The DMK had been insisting that Tamil Nadu’s current proportional strength in the Lok Sabha must remain the same and there be no population-based delimitation.
Shah, through a few senior south-based BJP leaders, began working on a strategy to bring the DMK onboard. Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is widely known to be miffed with the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for his quick decision to support the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) C Joseph Vijay after the Assembly polls.
The DMK, per sources, wanted assurances on proportionality and 1971 population-based delimitation freeze, written clearly in the Bill. The BJP leaders already knew that a delimitation based on the 2026 Census of population was beyond the realm of possibility as even Andhra Pradesh-based outfits, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and YSR Congress Party, would have backed out. It may be noted that YSR Congress Party’s four MPs are regularly seen with BJP leaders in Parliament.
As per BJP leaders, Modi wants his signature on the implementation of women’s reservation in Parliament and state legislatures. Women voters in recent Assembly elections have proved to be highly impactful, from Bihar to West Bengal, from Maharashtra to Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana to Delhi. While Jharkhand also supports the belief, the beneficiary was the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), for a change. The BJP believes that implementation of women's reservation for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections will offset Modi’s waning popularity and rising anti-incumbency against the government.
Most importantly, the passage of the delimitation-linked Bills will free the BJP from the worry of not finding favour in the southern states, barring Karnataka and Goa. The BJP’s Mission South, put in motion in 2017, remains the party’s most flop political strategy. Party strategists ruefully admit that Brand Modi doesn’t work at all in most of the southern states.
A 50 percent rise in Lok Sabha seats from states will significantly raise the strength of the BJP’s core stronghold regions: Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and a few more.
Like an accompanying heartburn, however, the possibility of Uttar Pradesh repeating its 2024 verdict lingers. The BJP's plans could face obstructions if Akhilesh Singh comes to the Lok Sabha with an astonishing number, and if the Congress also makes windfall gains from rising anti-incumbency against the BJP in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.
Yet, by implementing women's reservation, the BJP may fuel hope within its ranks as well as among its supporters and allies that it alone can undo most of the damages. Besides, the passage of the delimitation Bill will also open up the scope for more disruptive political plans from the BJP camp in the coming weeks.
(The author is a senior Delhi-based journalist, who has covered Parliament and Indian politics for over two decades. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author's own. The Quint does not endorse or is responsible for the same.)
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