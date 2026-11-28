A well-placed source told The Quint that Shah had been in regular touch with some of the key constituents of the INDIA bloc. The Home Minister, as per sources, is even said to have spoken to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

The Modi government minister who, in September during the BJP’s key media outreach, had claimed off-the-record that the 'Bills would be back when numbers are assured', has also chimed in. “The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) had assured support for the Bills when they were brought to the Lok Sabha in April. They changed their mind at the last minute," he said.

Shah is, notably, a self-declared, ardent follower of cricket. He is also known in inner circles to be appreciative of the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-style of batting: running hard for singles and twos, and also hitting balls out of boundaries to finish off the game.