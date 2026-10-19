Modi Govt's 'Demographic Change' Committee and Its Hindutva Vision for India

Five months after its official formation by the Narendra Modi government, the 'High-Level Committee on Demographic Changes' (HLCDC) has now opened a public portal to get 'inputs' on what its parent ministry—the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)—calls "unnatural demographic changes, its causes and underlying factors behind these changes, abnormal settlement patterns, etc."

Individual citizens and organisations, including international organisations, can submit their inputs in various formats, including PowerPoint presentations, and even attach audiovisual or infographic evidence. The committee says that it prefers inputs only from 2011 onwards.

The HLCDC is headed by Justice Prakash Prabhakar Naolekar, a retired Supreme Court judge, and is composed of five other members: the current Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India; a recently retired chief secretary of the Uttar Pradesh government; a former IPS officer who served with the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW); a current economic advisor to the PM; and a serving senior bureaucrat at the MHA.