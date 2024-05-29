Attaining Dalit Personhood Essential for Expression of Desire & Intimacy

Desire for a Dalit is a dangerous territory.
(Photo: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
Desire for a Dalit is a dangerous territory.
Experiences of navigating love and sex have received very little attention within the Dalit community primarily because they have been regarded as irrelevant to movement-building.
In 2018, writer, activist, and co-founder of Dalit History Month, Christina Dhanaraj, in a piece, spoke about her experiences around intimacies where she details some of the most harmful stereotypes surrounding Dalit women from personality traits like the ‘angry’ Dalit women, unfeminine, and ascribing an (imagined) promiscuity while simultaneously seeing Dalit women as victims of sexual violence.
She advocated for understanding the politics of desirability, rethinking of sexual liberatory frameworks largely serving white-brahminical bodies, and cherishing and valuing Dalit women's perspectives in the article ending the piece with “apps don’t kill caste, we do”.
A couple days ago, The Print's Manisha Mondal wrote an article about 'Being Dalit on a Dating App' which received wide attention from casteist internet trolls who have always existed due to the over-representation of savarna users.
The article was a short piece detailing the common experience of Dalit people on dating apps (being ghosted and blocked etc).
The abuse she faced after the article was published was staggering. Manisha subsequently left X (formerly Twitter) after the continuous trolling.
Beyond the trolling and questions raised about fatphobia and the deep hatred Indians carry for dark skin colour – the central theme that emerged from the article was regarding caste.
The article brought forth conversations where savarnas had to introspect if they were casteist in their choices of casual dating.
Caste is not divorced from questions of who is seen as the ‘ideal’ feminine – a specific body type, colour etc, is derived from the ideal brahmin femininity where anyone violating such norms is considered unfeminine as Christina’s article addressed.
Regardless of gender, Spivak enjoys more power in society due to her caste location, a postulation that Indian feminist theory (largely brahminical) has refused to acknowledge.
The mention of caste, almost always causes a perturbation in the savarna conscience, inevitably leading to a defense which almost always follows the route of humiliation and degradation of the Dalit as witnessed in both cases.
Akhil Kang, a doctoral scholar in Socio-Cultural Anthropology from Cornell University (positionality: Dalit, Queer), who details the in his work, wrote an article, titled Brahmin Men Who Love To Eat Ass, in 2023, discussing the casteism present within queer communities which are often considered progressive in their sexual politics due to deviating from the punctilious nature of the caste system.
Regardless of gender, sexuality, and disability, an echo of this theme is visible across Dalit voices. Thus, we must ask questions of a deeper nature – can love exist in a casteist society, first?
It belies common reason to say that caste does not play a factor in intimacies.
If vulnerability is the cornerstone of building relationships with trust, we know that caste networks within group dynamics serve as a trust network. A requisite for a trust network is its exclusivity and homogeneity. Thus, caste networks act as primary trust groups for Indians due to its old, exclusive, homogenous nature.
A 2019 study, titled Social Media Marketing: Comparative Effect of Advertisement Sources, outlines that trust may be built without applying cognitive judgement, instead, reliance on emotional affiliation can be used.
Extending these research findings supports the idea that peers on social media, with similar views and social commitment, exchange and support content leading to a spontaneous sense of belonging and benevolence and familiarity being a key factor in trust formation.
A 2020 study by Bangladesh-based professor, titled Group Behavior in Social Media: Antecedents of Initial Trust Formation, identified social deficiency based on fulfilled expectations as the single most influential factor in initial trust formation among peers in a social group.
Caste actuates violence upon those who refuse to conform to its hierarchy, which extends it to anyone operating against its norms as non-dalit trans-queer people have repeatedly suggested.
However, my argument here is to say that due to the nature of caste hierarchy (consisting of brahmins, kshtariyas, vaishyas, and shudras), Dalit people by design fall outside the hierarchy regardless of their cisness, heteronormativity, neurotypicality, or able-bodiedness.
Thus, in no uncertain terms, there are a group of people (Dalits) who will never be a part of savarna-brahminical kinship networks.
While we have another group (hindu touchable castes) and people belonging to other religions (operating from similar kinship ties due to the influence of brahminism) regardless of their gender, sexuality, sex, or ability, who have divine sanction for existing in a closed kinship network.
Agency, thus, is robbed due to the nature and influence of brahminism on everyone. But, the danger of this lack of agency is experienced by Dalit people more than the average well-meaning savarna who thinks they have abandoned caste due to their non-integration within their familial system of caste.
Manisha’s article suggested adding a caste preference in addition to gender (an extant category on apps).
We are in a world where deconstructing gender and abandoning gender norms has gained prominence. But, dating apps have expanded their gender and sexuality labels (Tinder, Bumble) to capitalise on queer desire.
In the Indian context, the discourse on dismantling gender norms is new compared to the call to dismantle caste norms. Yet, the former has gained more traction and received more attention purely due to queer and trans savarna agents.
Shripad (positionality: Dalit, trans-queer), a poet and researcher from Mumbai, who writes on caste, gender and spatiality, speaks about having similar experiences on dating apps where locational access, work, class, language, and education are barriers when navigating desire.
To expand further, having positive factors of English language access, higher education, and achievement are barriers acting in a negative manner where he says people do not talk to him after knowing he is a poet and researcher.
Dalit people have been historically urged to ‘better themselves’ through education to attain self-respect (svabhiman) and self-reliance (svavalamban) for improvement (sudharana) as we find in Babasaheb Ambedkar’s works. We find that this seems to be a journey that is incredibly isolating in its nature.
Manisha’s article ends with “women like me…might die single. Although I do not mind that possibility. I pay my own bills.”
An assertion for attaining Dalit personhood is seen as disrupting the existent caste structure thus leading to violence for Dalit people impinged digitally as witnessed in the aftermath of Manisha’s piece being published or being abused, violated, and killed for transgressing caste norms in the world outside.
Beyond desire, love can thus act as subjugation as Shripad observes. For such a force, how love can become a tool of subjugation lies in our histories where Dalit people faced enormous sexual violence for expressing their desire but more so suffered due to the expression of (deviant) desires of the savarna.
Shailaja Paik, a US-based professor, in her 2021 article titled Dr Ambedkar and the ‘Prostitute’: Caste, Sexuality and Humanity in Modern India talks about the violence Dalit women and specifically Dalit women sex workers faced.
She says that patriarchy allowed savarnas sexual access to Dalit women's bodies by associating them with excess sexuality and consequently having touchable savarna men to prove their virility through Dalit women’s bodies, thus leading to a degradation of Dalit men’s sexuality.
While we can discuss representation, education, equity, and equality – the vacuum of safety for Dalit people expressing their desire for intimacies due to existing in a caste society will not be remedied by merely focusing on the above-mentioned factors.
There is something fundamentally wrong about a society that simultaneously treats Dalit people as excess and thus disposable.
Irrespective of our achievements or ‘merit’, the shackles of caste still follow us both in body and mind because we share a world with savarnas who are bound to a system that benefits them. And, if we are to live with them, it seems like they are determined to bind us too within such shackles of depravity.
(Rachelle Bharathi Chandran is a writer and researcher exploring the complexities around the intersections of caste, gender, sexuality, disability, and neurodivergence. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author's own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined