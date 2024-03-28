Lessons From the JNUSU Elections: The Citadel of Left and Dalit-Bahujan Politics

In the general parlance of Indian politics, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has almost achieved a cult status. JNU appears like a thorn in Delhi’s decorative crown as it pinches the ruling authorities and reprimands them for their wrongdoing.

For the Hindutva proponents, it is, therefore, necessary to end the supremacy of the Left political ideology on campus and introduce the right-wing political program as a dominant narrative. However, the results of the recently concluded JNU Students Union (JNUSU) have surprised the right-wing political party the most.

The Leftist student organisations defeated the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a student organisation affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on all major seats.