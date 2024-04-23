Chennai Caste Killing: Two Months After Dalit Man's Murder, Wife Dies by Suicide

Two months after G Praveen, a 22-year-old Dalit man, was allegedly hacked to death by his brother-in-law and four others – in a suspected case of caste killing – his wife Sharmila died at a government hospital in Tamil Nadu's Chennai on Monday, 22 April, following an alleged suicide attempt.

According to Praveen's family, Sharmila, 21, allegedly attempted suicide on 14 April and was undergoing treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. She passed away at around 7:10 pm on Monday.