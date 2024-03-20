Zomato Row: In A Caste-Coded Society, The Politics Of Who Touches Your Food

For the last one and half months, I have been asking people if I could get a flat on rent in the Mylapore area in Chennai, where my new office is located. Given the area has a concentration of Brahmins in certain pockets, I have been told that I might be refused rent since I identify as a meat-eating person and there are also subtle ways through which they could identify my caste location.

Such instances are not uncommon across residential colonies from Bangalore, and Mumbai to Ahmedabad where certain higher caste groups such as the Brahmins, Marwaris, Banias, and Jains own the apartments and are in big numbers.