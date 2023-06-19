View: Congress is Right in Playing 'Hindu Card' Against BJP. 4 Graphs Show Why

The Congress' attempts to play the 'Hindu card' to counter the BJP - the latest example being Priyanka Gandhi and Kamal Nath taking part in a Narmada Aarti in Jabalpur - shouldn't come as a surprise.

This is nothing but a result of what the BJP managed to achieve in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The impact of the BJP's win was evident from the moment the 17th Lok Sabha was sworn-in. One of the most vivid images of the swearing-in ceremony was of Trinamool Congress MP Kakoli Ghosh-Dastidar shouting 'Joy Kali Maa' in response to BJP MPs heckling her with 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans.

Ghosh-Dastidar may have given a spirited fightback at that moment, but it was the sign of a bigger political victory for the BJP - it had forced the Opposition to play on the pitch of Hindu assertion.