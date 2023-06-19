Counterview: Congress Does Not Need Hindu 'Appeasement' to Beat BJP in Elections

Temple hopping and photo ops with a variety of Hindu spiritual leaders have become an ingrained routine for politicians, particularly in election bond states. Not surprisingly, soon after Priyanka Vadra released the five promises made by the Congress to the voters of Madhya Pradesh, she went to the revered Mahakal shrine in Ujjain.

Former chief minister Kamal Nath who aspires to recapture the chair from Shiv Raj Singh Chauhan too has been hobnobbing with priests and promising to free all temples of the state from government control if he is voted back to power. This Congress waltz with soft Hindutva is a recent phenomenon. The “legendary” A K Anthony report post the 2014 Lok Sabha debacle reportedly says that the average Hindu voter had started perceiving the Congress to be a “Muslim” party.

Since then, the invocation of “Janeudhari” Hindu heritage has become the leitmotif for Congress leaders desperate to stop the BJP juggernaut. Many Congress leaders want the party to pitch this soft Hindutva even more aggressively during the forthcoming election campaign in Madhya Pradesh.