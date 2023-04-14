Kamal Nath Steps In To Reconcile Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot, Put Row On Hold

On the table are the initiation of reconciliatory talks between Pilot and Gehlot, to induce some stability ahead of the elections in the state.

However, sources in Rajasthan Congress said that Pilot is eyeing the post of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief, a post he held earlier before he was removed from it in 2020 following his ‘rebellion’. Now with state elections round the corner, the post of PCC chief will be highly coveted, since the PCC chief decides much of the ticket distribution in the party.

Moreover, after Pilot’s shrouded attack against the Gehlot government, RLP chief Hanuman Beniwal has said that he is ready to forge an alliance with the former deputy CM, if he forms his own party. Beniwal on Wednesday said that RLP and Pilot’s party combined can win over 100 seats and stop BJP and Congress. While this may just be posturing at this point, it plays to the Congress’ fears of a possible split in its votes, given Pilot’s following in the Gurjar belt.

The party is hoping to reach some sort of a compromise between Gehlot and Pilot, where the latter is given an influential enough role to keep him at rest for now, without snubbing the CM.