Priyanka Gandhi Launches MP Congress' 2023 Election Campaign With 5 Key Promises

Priyanka Gandhi on 12 June kickstarted the Congress' Assembly election campaign in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.
Priyanka Gandhi took centre stage in Jabalpur on 12 June, Monday, as the Congress kickstarted its campaign for the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.
Addressing a gathering of around 20,000 people and party workers, Gandhi's major attacks on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were over corruption, inflation, and scams.
"Idols are being blown away by the wind. They haven't spared even God," she said, commenting on the alleged corruption in the ambitious Mahakal Lok project which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year.
She further claimed that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh's "list of scams is longer than PM Modi's abuses".
Gandhi's focus on corruption is in line with the party's plan to corner the BJP on cases of alleged corruption and mismanagement in the upcoming state elections, the way it did in the recent Karnataka elections.
As reported by The Quint earlier, sources within the party have revealed that a "charge sheet" – which lists around 400 cases of economic irregularities, misgovernance, and mismanagement by the incumbent BJP government – has been prepared.
While Gandhi's speech was focussed on issues like corruption, inflation, and scams, she performed a prayer on the banks of the Narmada river along with 101 Brahmins for around 20 minutes.
Priyanka Gandhi's campaign launch in Madhya Pradesh marks the first step in the party's campaign for the Assembly elections due later in 2023.
Although the party is seemingly keeping a keen focus on public issues, it is fighting hard to not give the ruling BJP and its sister organisations an opportunity to ramp up religious politics. Talking to The Quint, a senior journalist-turned-political commentator Deepak Tiwari pointed out that the Congress is pulling all its punches to fight the elections on public issues while also countering the BJP’s agenda of religious politics.
Taking the podium, former chief minister and the state Congress president Kamal Nath said, “Main Hindu hoon lekin bewakoof nahi (I'm a Hindu but I'm not naive)."
Asserting that the people of Madhya Pradesh had been subjected to years of mistreatment and exploitation, Gandhi reminded the public:
She expressed concern over "the manipulation of emotions and the tendency to exploit public sentiment".
Emphasising on the importance of their shared values, Gandhi urged the public "not to be swayed by false narratives but to channel their emotions towards making informed choices."
Gandhi also guaranteed five key promises that the party will fulfill if elected to power:
Monthly financial assistance of ₹1500 for women
Accessible gas cylinders priced at ₹500
100 units of free electricity, with an additional 200 units at half rate
Implementation of the old pension scheme to address the concerns of government employees
Fulfillment of the promise to waive farmers' loans
Talking to The Quint, another political commentator Arun Dixit said that the Congress is following the Karnataka plan – and will continue with it.
However, Dixit also added that the Congress' attempt to pronounce itself as a "pro-Hindu party" will only dent it further.
