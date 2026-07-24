Why So Many Different Indias Suddenly Found Each Other at Jantar Mantar

One of the reasons is because Delhi is the center of all media attention, and the other is a structural reason where people in India don’t see the sufferings and grievances of different castes, tribes, or religions as their own. This apathy is multiplied if these groups happen to be from marginalised and antagonised groups.

In short, people in India have not been able to develop a broader sense of commons. This is precisely why categories like working class, Dalits, Bahujans, and Muslims—despite the deprivations and discrimination they face—not only get delegitimised by groups that are hostile to them, but also do not come together among themselves with the force and numbers as their political and ideological advocates make it appear in their utterances.

On the other hand, since 2014, it has usually been the upper-caste lobbies close to the BJP and their big media house partners who have time and again decided what is to become a national issue and what is supposed to be a commons. Anyone or any group who tried to go against these projects has been labelled as "traitors" to the country and those disturbing the so-called harmony of society. One needs to see the emergence of the CJP, which became an unconscious agent bringing together scattered enclaves of anti-BJP sentiments, in the light of these developments over the last 12 years.