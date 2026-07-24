'We Were NEET Students Once': Volunteer Doctors on Front Lines at Jantar Mantar

"An image I can't get out of my head is watching young, injured kids being trampled that day," says Dr Shilip Chandra, a 26-year-old general physician, referring to the lathi charge and tear gas used by security forces to disperse protesters on 20 July, Monday during the 'Sansad Chalo' march where protesters decided to move from the designated protest site in Jantar Mantar to the Parliament to make their voices heard.

"Some of them were from the police itself. It was really hard to watch. I just felt so helpless watching the violence because there was nothing I could do in the moment during all the chaos except flee myself," adds Dr Shilpi.

Dr Shilpi has been volunteering at the site since 18 July, and added that at first she and her colleagues were mainly providing basic first aid and tending to those on hunger strike, including activist Sonam Wanchuk. "There were very few doctors at that time."

But, on 20 July, things took a turn.