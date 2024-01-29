Nitish's Real Legacy is His Inability to Lift Bihar From the Morass of Poverty

Though differing ideologically from the BJP, the Samata Party of Nitish Kumar and the BJD of Naveen Patnaik became NDA allies when its first majority government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee was formed in 1998. The TMC led by Mamata Banerjee came on board a little later after the process of breaking away from the Congress to form a regional party was completed. All three were given relatively important portfolios in the Vajpayee cabinet.

Of the three, Nitish Kumar and Mamata Banerjee have already battled hardened warriors. Nitish Kumar had gone to jail during the Emergency for supporting Jai Prakash Narayan. After the Emergency, Mamata Banerjee was protesting and climbing onto the bonnet of a car as a youth Congress leader carrying Narayan in Kolkata.

What was Naveen Patnaik doing during those tumultuous days? Well, he led the active life of a socialite in Lutyens Delhi, partying with the likes of Maharani Gayatri Devi and Mick Jagger. Of the three, Nitish and Mamata were considered classic products of grassroots political work while Naveen was dismissed as an alleged 'dilettante' who had accidentally stumbled into politics. Analysts mocked Naveen since he could barely speak his mother tongue Odiya.

Look at the three now.