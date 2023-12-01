Chhattisgarh Exit Polls: Baghel Might Win But How Did BJP Exceed Expectations?

The Congress was a house divided.

If there was no open rebellion, there was a definite undercurrent of non-cooperation, particularly in Surguja district. Party veterans who had been discarded sulked. There has also been some talk of sabotage.

The internal conflict between the pro and anti TS Singh Deo flanks will have to bear the burden of blame for any blink-and-miss if the Congress actually loses out on forming the government, in spite of a clear and viable public mandate before the polling.

The Congress was, throughout, in an unenviable position because of the rebels, as many as a dozen of them. Even if a few of them win, the party might then have to eat the humble pie by re-inducting them into the party and also the assembly. If the grapevine is to be believed, nearly 30 percent of the seats that the Congress would have won may be actually lost due to the rebels.

The few BJP rebels, on the other hand, were swiftly defanged and there was not even a whimper of protest.