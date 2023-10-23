Chhattisgarh: BJP's Usual Hunger to Win Seems Sated, So What Should Congress Do?

There are, however, surprising deviations in both parties’ campaign rollout.

Inexplicably, the BJP put the venerable Dr Raman Singh on a long wait before giving him the green signal as the state campaign head. And uncharacteristically, the party started late. For the Congress, Bhupesh Baghel is the face of the campaign, not anyone from the Gandhi family.

This election may finally be won by the party that counters the other on specifics. The BJP will win if it can either successfully counter or make a better offer than what is in the Baghel bag of goodies, like the MSP for paddy and Chhattisgarhiavad. The Baghel payment system for forest produce will be a difficult proposal to counter.

Baghel’s promise of total prohibition has not taken off. The BJP is going to try and exploit this to its advantage.