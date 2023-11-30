How Accurate Were the Chhattisgarh Exit Poll Results in 2018 Assembly Election?

Times Now's CNX and Republic's Jan ki Baat were completely wrong as they predicted BJP emerging as the single largest party; overestimating their haul, and Congress coming in second; underestimating their haul. Jan ki Baat was right in their prediction of JCC+ winning 5 seats.

Republic's CVoter was accurate in forecasting that Congress would emerge as the single largest party but underestimated their haul and overestimated BJP's haul.

India Today's Axis my India was accurate in their predictions for Congress and BJP's tallies but overestimated BJP's tally by giving it a range between 21-31 seats.

NewsX's Neta was completely off in their predictions as they gave BJP 43 seats and Congress 40 seats when they actually won 15 and 68 seats respectively.

ABP News' CSDS was completely wrong in their forecast as they predicted BJP emerging as the single largest party with a huge majority of 52 seats and Congress in second place with 35 seats.

Today's Chanakya and News Nation was right in their forecast of Congress becoming the majority party but overestimated the haul of BJP.

India TV got it wrong as they predicted BJP winning majority of the seats and Congress winning around 32-38 seats. They were right in forecasting the number of seats that JCC+ and Others would win.

So out of the nine exit polls we looked at, five got it wrong as they predicted BJP to emerge as the single largest party. Four were accurate but overestimated the number of seats won by BJP.

Overall, the contradictions in the results of the different polls in Chhattisgarh 2018 meant that there was no clear, unanimous pick that came through the exit polls that year.