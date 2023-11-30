Chhattisgarh Exit Polls Give Bhupesh Baghel's Congress a Slight Edge Over BJP

Two exit polls have predicted a close contest in Chhattisgarh, with the Congress led by chief minister Bhupesh Baghel having a narrow edge.

The ABP-CVoter Exit Poll has predicted a range of 41 to 53 seats for the Congress in the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly as compared to 36 to 48 seats for the BJP.

In terms of vote share, CVoter has predicted 43.4 percent votes for the Congress and 41.2 percent for the BJP.

The Axis MyIndia-India Today Exit Poll has predicted an even more narrow lead for the Congress. According to this poll, the Congress could be in the 40-50 seat range while the BJP can win 36 to 46 seats.

In terms of vote share too, the predicted lead is narrower - 42 percent for the Congress against 41 percent for the BJP. The BSP is at 6 percent and others at 11 percent.