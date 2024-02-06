Chandigarh Mayoral Poll Betrays the Institutional Guarantee of Fair Elections

The Indian electoral system guarantees free and fair representation through legal procedures. But what is the remedy when authorities responsible for complying with them (in this case, the presiding officer) blatantly violate the law?

In most such cases, the High Court has the authority to uphold the procedures prescribed in law.

The Chandigarh mayor election has displayed that while Writ Courts have the constitutional authority to check majoritarian instincts, the Judiciary in recent times has been hesitant in exercising judicial review in a manner that would curb this instinct.