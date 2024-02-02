AAP Protest Against BJP's Alleged 'Foul Play' in Chandigarh Mayoral Polls

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann participated in Delhi's AAP protest on 2 February.
(Photo: X/@AamAadmiParty)
Aam Aadmi Party workers protested outside BJP's Delhi office over allegations of rigging in the Chandigarh mayoral elections, on Friday, 2 February.
AAP has alleged that the Delhi Police detained MLAs, councillors, and volunteers while they were protesting. Taking it on X (formally Twitter), AAP leader Atishi said, "Heavy barricading all across Delhi. Buses full of AAP volunteers are being detained. Hundreds of paramilitary forces are outside the AAP office. Why is the BJP so scared of a protest on the Chandigarh mayor elections?"
"First, they stole votes in the Chandigarh mayor election. Now they are stopping people at various places across Delhi from coming to the peaceful protest," said Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National convenor Arvind Kejriwal. The police detained approximately 150 AAP workers at 2 p.m, reported news agency IANS.
While addressing the people, Kejriwal said, "It's not important if the Chandigarh mayor is ours or theirs, but they should not play with our democracy. If they can mess up a small election like the Chandigarh mayor election, then who knows how much mess they will create in the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections?"
"We are getting news that our MLAs, councillors, and volunteers have been put in jails. The people who were coming here were also put in jail. This is wrong. If our democracy is in danger, then there will be no meaning to voting or elections," added Kejriwal.
"If the BJP's intentions were clear, there would have been no need for this protest. You all witnessed how AAP votes were declared invalid," Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
