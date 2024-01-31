Chandigarh Mayoral Polls: High Court To Hear Petition Seeking Fresh Elections

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday, 31 January, will hear a petition challenging the results of the recently held Chandigarh mayoral elections.

The results of the Chandigarh mayoral elections announced on Tuesday, 30 January, were in favour of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Manoj Sonkar – who secured 16 votes – while Congress-Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Kuldeep Kumar got 12 votes.