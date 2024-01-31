Chandigarh Mayoral Polls: High Court To Hear Petition Seeking Fresh Elections

BJP's Manoj Sonkar being greeted by party councillors after being declared as the winner of the Chandigarh municipal corporation mayoral elections on Tuesday, 30 January.
(Photo: PTI)
The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday, 31 January, will hear a petition challenging the results of the recently held Chandigarh mayoral elections.
The results of the Chandigarh mayoral elections announced on Tuesday, 30 January, were in favour of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Manoj Sonkar – who secured 16 votes – while Congress-Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Kuldeep Kumar got 12 votes.
On Tuesday, Congress-AAP candidate Kumar moved the High Court to challenge the results of the mayoral elections, stating that it was a "result of complete fraud and forgery laid upon the democratic process by the respondents and especially Manoj Kumar Sonkar (the newly elected BJP Mayor) and the Presiding Officer Anil Masih."
The petitioner has sought directions from the High Court for elections to be held afresh, according to a report by The Indian Express.
All eyes have been on the Chandigarh mayoral polls because it is the first significant electoral battle between the BJP and the Opposition's INDIA bloc, ahead of the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
"Levelling allegations is their (AAP-Congress) job. Wherever they don't have their way, they level allegations," Manoj Sonkar, the newly elected Chandigarh mayor from the BJP, told news agency ANI.
"Everything is on camera. But when they couldn't digest their defeat, they created this atmosphere and started blaming us," he added.
A total of 36 votes were polled in the mayoral elections in Chandigarh. While the AAP and Congress together had 20 votes, the BJP had 16 votes, including one from the ex-officio member Kher.
In 2022, Masih was reportedly nominated as a councillor to the 35-member Chandigarh Municipal Corporation House.
He was appointed as a presiding officer for the Chandigarh mayoral election, which was supposed to be conducted on 18 January but was postponed after Masih reportedly fell ill.
Refuting allegations that the votes were tampered with, Masih told ANI, “A total of 36 votes were cast. When we were issuing the ballot papers, a few AAP and Congress Councillors were concerned that the papers had spots and marks – so, they asked me to change around 11 ballot papers.”
“I honoured their request and kept the ballot papers in question on the side and issued them fresh ballot papers," he added.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)