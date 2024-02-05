'Murder of Democracy, Prosecute Presiding Officer': SC on Chandigarh Mayor Polls

The results of the elections were announced on Tuesday, 30 January, in favour of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Manoj Sonkar – who secured 16 votes – while Congress-AAP candidate Kuldeep Kumar got 12 votes.

However, the Congress and AAP alleged that the Chandigarh mayoral elections were rigged since eight votes were declared invalid – paving the way for the BJP candidate to win the race.

The AAP had moved the apex court after the Punjab and Haryana High Court had refused to stay the results of the elections last week.