Chandigarh Poll | A Lesson for the Opposition, a Critical Moment for Democracy

The poll debacle has cast a shadow of doubt on the fairness of democratic processes in India. It is not merely about the outcome, but the alleged foul play and subsequent silence that threaten the very foundation of our democracy.

The sequence of events leading up to the election was nothing short of chaotic. The sudden cancellation of the 18 January election, citing the health of a presiding officer with affiliations with the ruling party, followed by the postponement to 6 February, raised eyebrows. The eventual intervention of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, leading to the polls being held on 30 January, did little to dispel concerns. Reports of media exclusion and chaos within the polling premises only added fuel to the fire.

Allegations of invalidated votes, biased presiding officers, and rumors of clandestine maneuvering demand swift and impartial investigation. If proven true, these accusations represent a grave breach of trust, undermining the integrity of our electoral system.