Chandigarh Mayoral Polls: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Slams BJP, Presiding Officer

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday, 30 January, accused the BJP-led Union government of 'murdering democracy' in the context of the election for the post of Chandigarh mayor.

"This moment will be remembered as a black day in the history of our democracy," CM Mann said. "This is a chronic habit of the BJP as they had earlier toppled democratically elected governments in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra and other states," he added.