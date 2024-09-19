Great Nicobar Port Project: The Red Flags in EIA Report That Have Gone Ignored

Our climate change coverage needs your ideas, insights, and support as we cover the biggest crisis of our times. Become a member – and empower our stories.

The Central government recently moved to declare a proposed international transshipment port project at the pristine and environmentally significant Galathea Bay as a 'Major Port'. This is one of the components of the drastic – and likely non-viable – Great Nicobar Island Development Project.

What could have stood between the initial conception of the ill-advised port and its now seemingly imminent realisation is the mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report based on which the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) – the grandiose conflation that pays lip service to forests and climate change while allowing such grossly harmful projects in this day and age of growing realisation of climate change and resultant freak weather events that wreak destruction on habitats and man alike – gave clearance to the project.